UAE Team Emirates' Politt finishes fourth in Paris-Roubaix

UAE Team Emirates finished off the cobbled classics campaign on a high note with Nils Politt taking 4th place at Paris-Roubaix in France today.

After the exhibition performance from Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) who won by three minutes in the Velodrome of Roubaix, it was Politt who arrived next in a select group containing Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl Trek) who took the podium spots in the three-way sprint.

Politt had been present at the front all-day alongside Tim Wellens who made a strong debut at the ‘Hell of the North’. The German went clear in the lead alongside Stefan Kung (Groupama FDJ) and Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin Deceuninck) with -80km but were hauled back shortly before Van Der Poel made his winning move at -60km.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.