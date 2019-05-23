UAE Team Emirates to take part in Hammer Series in Norway

By Wam

Cycling’s Hammer Series returns for its third successive year with Hammer Stavanger, taking place from 24th to 26th May in Norway. The racing format will see UAE Team Emirates compete in three different events over three consecutive days, which include the Hammer Climb- an 80km uphill test for the climbers, the Hammer Sprint- an 87.3km race designed for the fast men and the Hammer Chase- a 48.9km team pursuit.

The team will be sending a six man squad including the UAE’s very own Yousif Mirza, along with team captain Alexander Kristoff, Sven Erik Bystrøm, Roberto Ferrari, Manuele Mori and Aleksandr Riabushenko. They will be guided by the highly experienced Sports Director Simone Pedrazzini Kristoff, the captain, said, "It’s my home race, I know all the roads and possible weather problems, as well. The Hammer Series is difficult to prepare for because it is totally different from other races. It is hard and intense commitment, but also a good opportunity for the team to improve and try something new, as well as a show for all the fans".