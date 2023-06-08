UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2024

The UAE will host the 21st edition of the Asian Athletics Championships in Dubai.

Major General Dr. Mohammed Al Mur, President of the UAE Athletics Federation, received the championship’s flag from Dahlan Jaman Al Hamad, Chairman of the Asian Athletics Association, on the sidelines of the 20th edition of the event, held in South Korea from 4th to 7th June.

Al Mur stressed that the prominent event, which the UAE will host for the first time, will be a key milestone in the country’s sports track record and its development of plans and programmes aimed at enhancing the skills and talents of athletes and increasing their regional exposure.

The UAE will boost its global leadership and stature in world sports by hosting such prominent sporting events, he added. The association's board of directors will take the necessary measures to ensure the best practices in hosting Asian tournaments, he noted.

He also highlighted the event’s importance in supporting the association's priorities.

