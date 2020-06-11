UAE to organise first international virtual table tennis tournament

By WAM

The UAE Table Tennis Association is preparing the launch of the first international virtual table tennis tournament for the end of June 2020, through utilising simulated competitions with the same international table tennis rules.

Hassan Al Zarooni, Secretary-General of UAE Table Tennis Association, stated that the tournament will be held for the first time in the region, and there will be an official announcement on the association’s website, noting that the tournament will be an opportunity to improve the performance of local players.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Al Zarooni said that the association has contacted clubs about resuming league competitions in September, in light of the recommendations of the association’s committee, adding that they are performing sanitisation procedures in table tennis halls and drafting controls for the resumption of sporting activities while committing to social distancing.

He also stressed that the association has drafted a preliminary framework for the new season while waiting for the directives of the National Olympic Committee and General Authority of Sports on the proposed dates to hold elections and invite clubs to adopt the latest statute.

Regarding the details of the virtual tournament, Al Zarooni pointed out that it is a unique initiative that will enable competitors to play virtually by wearing special glasses, adding that the open tournament will start from the round of 64 and will use a knockout system, and the registration process will start next week.

He also noted that a remote workshop will be held for referees from 25th to 27th June, 2020, benefitting 64 Emirati referees. Captain Ayman Abdulhamid will be an accredited international lecturer at the workshop.

Another remote workshop will be held for new referees and coaches, held in cooperation with the International Table Tennis Federation on 5th July, 2020, he said in conclusion.

