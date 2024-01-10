UAE Vice President meets with winners of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with the winners of the 12th edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award.

The meeting, that took place at His Highness’ Majlis at Union House in Dubai, was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award. A number of dignitaries, director generals of government entities and senior officials in Dubai were also present at the Majlis.

His Highness extended congratulations to the winners of the 12th edition of the Award, among whom was His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, honoured with the 'UAE Sports Personality Award.' His Highness urged the winners to consistently serve as inspiring role models for their communities, motivating them to strive for excellence and success.

During the meeting, that was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed conveyed his appreciation for the contributions made by the winners that earned them this well-deserved honour.

