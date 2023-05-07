UAE wheelchair basketball team participates in the final qualifiers for Hangzhou Asian Para Games

The UAE wheelchair basketball team will on Monday participate in the final qualifiers for the 4th Asian Para Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, from October 22-28 in 2023.

The multi-sport championship features 22 Para sports, which will be contested over seven days.

The Asian Qualifiers, which will be held in Thailand from 8th to 13th May, will see the participation of six teams from UAE, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Philippines, Hing Kong and Taiwan. Three teams will qualify for the Games.

The UAE team will play five matches.

This is the second time China will host the Asian Para Games after the successful staging of the first edition of the Games in Guangzhou in 2010.

