UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors holds first meeting

By WAM

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE Wrestling Federation's Board of Directors, headed by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, held its first meeting.

The meeting was attended by the board’s members, including Abdel Fattah Mansour Sharaf, Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Talal Al Hashemi, Saif Salem Al Rashdi, Abdul Rahim Al Bateh Al Nuaimi, Ziyad Ahmed Saleh, Moza Issa Obaid Al Ali, and Sultan Muhammad Sultan Al Ketbi.

During the meeting, the board talked about the work of the federation and its vision to promote the sport and strengthen its local and international stature, as well as its objectives and strategic plan to ensure that the widest segment of society have access to practice wrestling.

The board’s members also appointed Abdel Fattah Mansour Sharaf as the federation’s Vice Chairman, while Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan was appointed Secretary-General.

Al Mubarak underscored the federation’s vision and the goals of the board’s restructuring while stressing the importance of advancing the sport of wrestling due to its ties with the Emirati heritage.

He also highlighted the importance of establishing a solid infrastructure for the sport and training qualified Emiratis to compete regionally and globally and represent their country in regional and international events.

The board approved the federation’s organisational structure, as well as its main priorities and objectives for the next five years, in line with the current local challenges facing the sport.

The board also approved its latest plan and agreed to establish a strategy according to the priorities.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.