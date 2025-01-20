Under the directives of Hamdan bin Mohammed Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES

Sixth edition of the tournament will be the largest-ever, attracting participants from around the world

DUBAI GAMES 2025, scheduled for February, will include a series of demanding mental and physical challenges

Tournament to commence with the Battle of the Juniors on 8 February 2025 at Damac Hills

Main event to begin on 20 February 2025 at Dubai Festival City

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Higher Committee of Gov Games has announced the rebranding of the tournament to DUBAI GAMES.

The new identity reflects the tournament’s growth into a globally recognised sporting platform. Scheduled for February 2025, the sixth edition is set to be the largest-ever, attracting participants from around the world.

The rebranded DUBAI GAMES will feature five key categories: Battle of the Government – Men, Battle of the Government – Women, Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities, and Battle of the Juniors. The tournament will commence with the Battle of the Juniors on 8 February 2025 at Damac Hills, followed by the main event starting on 20 February 2025 at Dubai Festival City.

Marwan bin Essa, Director of DUBAI GAMES, said: “DUBAI GAMES, previously known as Gov Games, has grown significantly over the years, expanding its challenges and attracting participants from federal and local government entities, community groups, young athletes, and international teams. This growth reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has established excellence as a defining element of Dubai’s identity. The directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to rebrand the tournament under Dubai’s name reflect the city’s leading position across various sectors, including sports. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, Dubai has cemented its status as a premier global hub for hosting prestigious international sporting events.”

The revamped DUBAI GAMES brand signifies its growth into a prominent international sporting event, made possible through the dedicated efforts and collaboration of strategic partners and sponsors. The sixth edition will include a series of demanding mental and physical challenges, such as obstacle courses designed to test the endurance, strength, and teamwork of local and international participants.

DUBAI GAMES 2025 is set to be an extraordinary event that celebrates the spirit of competition and unity, further solidifying Dubai’s position on the global sporting map.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.