Under the patronage of Ahmed bin Mohammed Inaugural edition of International Federation of Falcon Sports and Racing Cup set to commence on Thursday

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the Emirates Falcons Federation, the first edition of the International Federation of Falconry Sports and Racing Cup is all set to commence on Thursday. The event will see teams from across the world pitting their skills against each another at a 400-metre course in the Al Ruwayyah field.

The event features the participation of 15 teams from 15 countries that include the founding members of the International Federation. Countries represented include the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Argentina, Italy, Spain, Uzbekistan, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, Greece and China.

The draw for the International Federation of Falcon Sports and Racing Cup will be held tomorrow (Wednesday), in the presence of representatives of the 15 participating teams. Each team will also announce its team composition that includes four falcons and four falconers. The draw will be preceded by official training for all participating teams at the Al Ruwayyah field.

Parallel to the global tournament, Dubai will also host the inaugural International Forum for Falconry Sports and Racing themed 'Sustainability of Falconry Sports'. Starting on Thursday and featuring the participation of a group of leading specialists and enthusiasts, the event will explore best practices in the sport. Stakeholders will have the opportunity to showcase and discuss their achievements and experiences in preserving the sport at the event.

The forum offers a unique platform for exchanging knowledge and experience and fostering a deeper understanding of falconry racing activities and methods. The forum also seeks to help create a global framework for discussions on the sport’s development and partnerships within the international falconry community.

The only global event of its kind focused on the development of falconry sports and racing, the forum will address the development, sustainability and future prospects of falconry sports and racing through diverse sessions encompassing visual presentations, models, and sharing of experiences between participating national and international organisations.

His Excellency Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the International Falcon Sports and Racing Federation, commended the dedicated efforts of the teams involved in managing the logistical and technical aspects of the events. Being held for the first time, the International Federation of Falconry Sports and Racing Cup and the first International Forum for Falcon Sports and Racing, have garnered substantial global interest.

