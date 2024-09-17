Warrior Challenge in Dubai: Registration on Premier Online closes on 19 September

Ski Dubai, in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, invites you to the 15th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge on Sunday, 22 September. If you haven't registered yet, be sure to sign up for Dubai’s coolest assault course before registration closes on 19 September.

The world’s best indoor ski resort will once again be transformed into an assault course featuring more than 20 obstacles, including monkey bar swings, tyre runs, net crawls, and an ice water pool. Since its launch in 2010, the Ice Warrior Challenge has become one of the most popular events on the sporting calendar for adrenaline seekers, attracting elite athletes from around the globe, as well as local and expatriate participants of all fitness levels.

Expect a lively atmosphere, with music to keep everyone motivated. All participants who finish the course will receive a commemorative medal, a sling bag, and an Ice Warrior souvenir t-shirt after returning their timing chip.

The top three winners in each category will stand on the podium and receive a goodie bag, while the top three elite winners will also take home a championship trophy.

