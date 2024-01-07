Winners of 12th Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award arrive in Dubai for honouring ceremony set for 10 January

Winners of the 12th edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, have begun arriving in Dubai for the awards ceremony scheduled to be held on 10 January.

Recognising excellence across various sports disciplines, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award is the largest award of its kind in terms of prize money and categories, and the first dedicated to creativity in sports. The Award will celebrate 30 creative athletes, teams, personalities and institutions, each impactful in different sports.

In his remarks on the occasion, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees, highlighted the remarkable success of the 12th edition of the Award, reflecting its growing impact as a leading platform for celebrating creativity in the field of sports in the region.

“The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the future of sports and athletes. The Award has gained increased momentum since joining the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, devoted to shaping a better future for the world across various sectors. We are committed to strengthening the Award's pivotal role and enhancing its global standing in fostering creativity across all aspects of sports in the numerous categories it encompasses,” Al Tayer said.

Al Tayer stated that the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, along with his directives, has enabled the Award to achieve its objectives as a leading platform for promoting sports excellence globally.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer added that the guidance provided by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Award, since its establishment, played a crucial role in the successive achievements that ultimately resulted in the remarkable success of the 12th edition. Originally introduced in 2009 to recognise local and Arab talent, the Award transformed into a global event by 2012, underscoring Dubai's leading status as hub for celebrating creativity in diverse sectors, including sports.

His Excellency highlighted that the Board of Trustees of the Award remains committed to working under the guidance of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed to realise its objectives, which seek to enhance creativity in sports and empower communities through sports.

"We want to reassure athletes in the UAE, the Arab world, and international sports institutions that our dedication to advancing sports and enhancing achievements remains steadfast. We are committed to supporting and acknowledging individuals for their accomplishments while acknowledging initiatives that strengthen the role of sports in empowering communities. As our observations have shown, past Award winners have consistently achieved ongoing development in their performance and accomplishments in competition, training and management. Each of them has emerged as a role model for their colleagues, underscoring the substantial impact the Award has on individuals working in the sports sector,” Al Tayer concluded.

