Winter sports in UAE: Exemplary track record powered by robust development strategies

Winter sports in the UAE have experienced remarkable growth in recent years, unlocking significant milestones in both accomplishments and development plans. Placing a special focus on ice hockey, the country has dedicated great attention to developing its national teams, talent discovery, organising championships, and participating in regional and international competitions.

The UAE is recognised as a regional and global leader in the sport, contributing to its development across Asia and the world. It joined the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) in 2001, becoming the first Arab nation to achieve full membership in 2013. This also made it the first Arab country to earn the right to vote with two votes after meeting all required conditions, including establishing a local ice hockey league (the Emirates Ice Hockey League, founded in 2009), developing Olympic-standard ice rinks, and training international referees.

The UAE National Ice Hockey Team competes annually in the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and quadrennially in the Asian Winter Games. Meanwhile, since 2013, the UAE Women’s National Ice Hockey Team has been taking part in the IIHF Asia and Oceania Championship (formerly known as the IIHF Challenge Cup of Asia), held annually, besides the UAE National Ice Hockey Team's participation in the U20 category of the same championship.

At the local level, the UAE Ice Hockey Federation also oversees the Emirates Ice Hockey League, which features six local teams competing each season. Additionally, the federation actively participates in the meetings of the International and Asian Ice Hockey Federations, while hosting numerous international events and meetings.

In terms of providing a supporting ecosystem for the sport, the UAE boasts modern infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities that align with the highest global standards, enabling the country to host events and activities in ice hockey and other sports. This advanced infrastructure has been instrumental in attracting different age groups to the sport, significantly expanding its reach and popularity.

The growing enthusiasm for ice hockey and the rapid development of the UAE national team culminated in the hosting of the IIHF Asia and Oceania Championship in Abu Dhabi in 2009. This event marked a pivotal moment for the sport, with the national team securing the title, leading to the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Ice Hockey Club under the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, which later evolved into the Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club.

The UAE National Ice Hockey Team clinched first place in its debut at a championship in Hong Kong in 1999 and secured second place in the same tournament in 2000. More recently, the team won the gold medal at the Gulf Ice Hockey Championship in Kuwait in 2022, achieving a perfect score.

The team’s international achievements continued with its victory in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II in Türkiye, following its triumph in the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division III in Luxembourg.

Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the UAE Winter Sports Federation, stated, "At the federation, we are committed to elevating winter sports to a global level and fostering a healthy, cohesive society in line with the UAE Centennial 2071."

He highlighted the federation's dedication to implementing programmes aimed at talent discovery and advancing the sport's global competitiveness while supporting national teams with promising talent capable of representing the UAE in international events.

