World Skate Tour extravaganza officially underway in Dubai: Partnerships and activations at the heart of unparalleled international sporting spectacle

• World Skate and Arada hosting back-to-back World Skate Tour competitions at Dubai Harbour

• Dubai the final destination on the Road to Paris 2024 with Olympic qualification at stake

• Park Pro Tour Stop running until March 3; Street Pro Tour Stop locked in for March 3-10

• Event brought to life by vast partnership ecosystem including DSC, Dubai DET, Shamal Holding, DXB Live, DWTC, and more



The World Skate Tour has made its highly anticipated return to the UAE with a two-week skateboarding extravaganza officially underway at Dubai Harbour. Hosted by World Skate and Arada, the UAE-based master developer, the second edition of the Middle East’s debut pro skating event presents back-to-back competitions up until next weekend – the Park Pro Tour Stop (concluding March 3) and Street Pro Tour Stop (March 3-10).



Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the event is an international sporting occasion of unparalleled significance.



Held In partnership with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) alongside venue partner Shamal Holding, pivotal final qualifiers for this summer’s Olympic Games will be decided over the next eleven days.



With Dubai the last destination on the Road to Paris 2024, more than 500 of the world’s greatest male and female skaters from 65 countries are vying for places on the grandest stage of them all. This makes for enthralling viewing with local sports fans and international audiences assured of non-stop action and thrilling competition.



Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “The partnership ecosystem involved in this event is a testament to its prestige and significance – this is one of the UAE’s biggest sporting events of the year. We’re thrilled that so many local entities have come together to deliver an incredible spectacle that delights and inspires. It’s one that really unites partners, brands, avid skating enthusiasts, and the entire community as the spirit of competition comes alive through the power of world-class sport.”



With so much at stake for the world’s skateboarding elite, local sports fans and international audiences are assured of something special. However, there are more reasons for excitement thanks to the on-ground activations which promise to enhance the visitor experience even further.



Throughout the World Skate Tour double-header, visitors can make their way to ‘Happening At The Harbour’ – the community festival within Dubai Harbour. Open daily from 9 am to 10 pm, homegrown retail vendors are on site with a great selection of F&B options among some of the very best views in town. From coffee, fresh juices, acai bowls, and ice cream to brisket burgers, sushi, pizza, and pasta, there is something for people of all preferences to enjoy.



A special collaboration with Athlete Zone and Beverage Partner Red Bull has also paved the way for the Red Bull fan zone. Visitors can watch live broadcasts of the action on a large inflatable screen within this exclusive area, as well as enjoy a live DJ and other Red Bull activations throughout each day.



Emulating Aljada Skate Park – the Sharjah venue which hosted the 2022 Park and Street World Championships – the Dubai Harbour Skate Parks have been certified and awarded C-Class (Championship Class) Status. This means that Arada owns four (two Park and two Street) of the C-Class parks which are up to Olympic standard – more than any other destination. The two parks cover 75,000 square feet and were completed in under three weeks with support from Strategic Build Partner DXB Live – part of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).



With the Park Pro Tour Stop underway and Street Pro Tour Stop still to come, tickets are exclusively available through Virgin Radio – with limited availability – and fans can register on the Virgin Radio website to be in with a chance of attending.



Visitors are kindly advised that parking is not available for the World Skate Tour competitions with a drop-off-only policy in place. Journeys via taxi are therefore recommended with the venue also within walking distance from the Dubai Metro and Tram.



The partnership ecosystem for the Park and Street Pro Tour Stop competition also includes TikTok (Social Media Partner), The National (Print Partner), MINI AGMC (Official Automotive Partner), SWS Boards (Sports Board Partner), AES SB (Build Partner), True Skate (Gaming Partner), California Skate Parks (Design and Build Partner), Emirates Hospital and EMAHS (Medical Partners).



For more information about the competitions, please visit the World Tour events page on the Arada website.

