Young UAE Athletes Secured 11 Gold Medals at Gymnastics Cup, Supported by Dubai Sports Council

The first international championship in Dubai followed the opening of the UAE Gymnastics Federation. It came against the backdrop of a sports industry that contributes around $2.5 billion to Dubai’s economy annually. This edition, supported by the Dubai Sports Council, convened top-tier talents from over 30 countries.

Gymnastika Solo Cup, one of the world’s leading gymnastics tournaments, hosted over 790 international sportsmen, including Olympic medalists and world champions like Liubou Charkashyna, Eva Brezalieva, Carol Michelotti, Elisa Maria Comignani, and Amalia Lică, at the Al Nasr Sports Complex from October 22–27.

The tournament marked the first major championship held since the formation of the UAE Gymnastics Federation, which was launched with the support of the Sports for All Federation.

The tournament resulted in an impressive 40 podium finishes, including 11 gold medals secured by young gymnasts from local UAE clubs. The youngest local winner is just 4 years old, which shows the rising generation of future champions.

The event was supported by the Dubai Sports Council and the Sports for All Federation, whose representatives attended key ceremonies. This underscores the national commitment to developing youth and women's sports, which is anticipated to see double-digit growth in women’s sports revenues over the next three to five years.

“In Dubai, rhythmic gymnastics grew from one club to roughly 60 in five years. Now, hosting world-class tournaments like this, the focus is on building confidence and character in the next generation of female athletes. We want to support their talent and encourage friendships across borders,” said Anastasiya Zakreuskaya, Founder & CEO of Gymnastika UAE, FIG-certified coach and judge.

The tournament’s symbol, Zayina – the Soul of the Desert and Keeper of Dreams, paid tribute to the UAE’s transformative vision and served as a reminder that, even in the desert, every dream can blossom into greatness.

Hessa Al Kous, the Head of Women in Sports at the Dubai Sports Council, commented: “The establishment of the UAE Gymnastics Federation is a proud moment for us. It aligns perfectly with the national vision to empower youth, champion women in sport, and offer world-class hospitality to athletes and fans from around the globe. This tournament showcased our commitment to fostering inclusive, community-focused sporting excellence.”

According to PwC’s Global Sports Survey, the Middle East now leads 24% of global sports investments, increasing its global influence, welcoming global top talent and opening pathways for everyone. With the motto of the event “Where sport becomes art, Where dreams become history,” this year’s edition emphasises gymnastics as a celebration of inspiration, respect, and cultural unity that goes beyond the medal table.

About the GYMNASTIKA SOLO CUP

Founded in 2022, GYMNASTIKA SOLO CUP has quickly become one of the world’s leading rhythmic gymnastics events, attracting hundreds of athletes and thousands of spectators each edition. It is held twice a year in Dubai and powered by GYMNASTIKA RG CLUB together with its title partner SOLO.

The 2024 edition attracted 750 athletes and 6,000 spectators, showing its status as a major event on the international rhythmic gymnastics calendar.