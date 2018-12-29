Over 15,000 runners take part Zayed Charity Marathon in Cairo

By Wam

Over 15,000 men and women participated in the 5th International Zayed Charity Marathon, which was held today in the Egyptian town of Al Ismailyia, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Proceeds from marathon will go to supporting Al-Orman Hospital for Cancer Treatment, as well as a leper hospital in Upper Egypt.

The marathon was attended by Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, Dr. Ashraf Subhi, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sport, Hisham Tawfik, Minister of Public Business Sector, Major General Hamdi Othman, Governor of Al Ismailyia and other officials.

Lt. General Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Marathon's orgnaising committee, announced that Egypt will also host the 6th edition of the marathon in 2019, which will focus on supporting the people of determination.