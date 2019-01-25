Quarter-final: UAE to play Australia in AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals

By Wam

A critical match awaits the UAE national team tomorrow in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup, UAE 2019, when they will play title holders Australia.

The team is looking forward to the match, which will be held at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, and continuing its success in Asia’s leading continental championship. The team will also rely on the support of its fans, to surpass its difficult obstacle and achieve victory over the Australian national team.

In the previous championship in 2015, the team performed well and reached the semi-finals, when they faced the hosts, Australia. They lost the match and finished in third place while Australia went on to win the title.

The team aims to defeat the title holders today at home and achieve their best ever result in the championship.

In a press statement, Alberto Zaccheroni, Manager of the UAE national team, and the team’s players stated that the support of their fans on the day of the match will be their main motivator for winning the match and reaching the semi-finals.

Zaccheroni said that Australia is a strong and organised national team that relies on teamwork while pointing out that the Emirati team will work hard to reach the championship’s semi-finals.

He added that his players have the determination and resolve to perform well against the Australian national team while noting that they pledged to exert every possible effort to win the match and make the Emirati fans happy.

The Emirati players are aware of the importance of the game, as they are facing the current holders of the AFC Asian Cup, who participated in the World Cup and the Confederations Cup and are used to playing big matches, he said in conclusion.