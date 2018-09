By AFP

Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen will leave Ferrari at the end of 2018, the Italian Formula 1 team announced on Tuesday.

"Scuderia Ferrari announces that, at the end of the 2018 season, Kimi Raikkonen will leave his current role," the team said in a statement.

"During these years, Kimi has made a fundamental contribution to the team, both as a driver and for his human qualities," the team said.

"His role was decisive for the team's growth."