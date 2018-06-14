Rain halts India charge in Afghanistan's Test debut

Rain halted India's surge on the opening day of Afghanistan's Test debut with the hosts 248 for one in the second session in Bangalore on Thursday.

India rode on a 168-run opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan, who smashed 107, and Murali Vijay, batting on 94, to give Afghanistan a rough start to their five-day journey.

Lokesh Rahul was giving Vijay, who registered his 16th Test half-century, company on 33 as early tea was taken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Paceman Yamin Ahmadzai gave the Afghans their first Test wicket after getting Dhawan, who hit his 87-ball century before lunch, caught at slip early in the second session.

The Asghar Stanikzai-led team were awarded Test status last year along with Ireland.