Real Madrid claim Club World Cup, Al Ain win silver

By WAM

The Arabian Gulf League holders won silver after losing 4-1 to European Champions Real Madrid who clinched their fourth FIFA Club World Cup title on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

In a stunning, historic achievement, Al Ain cruised into the Club World Cup Final after beating Copa Libertadores champions River Plate Tuesday night, and became the second Arab team to win silver in the prestigious championship.

After a promising start from the Emirati champions, Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric put Madrid ahead in the 14th minute.

Llorente netted his first goal for Madrid to put the result beyond doubt with half an hour left.

Sergio Ramos added a late goal before Al Ain defender Tsukasa Shiotani headed in the host team's only goal, then teammate Yahia Nader scored an own goal in stoppage time.

Earlier, River Plate earned its first Third Place spot in the FIFA Club World Cup after crushing Asian Champions Kashima Antlers 4-0.