Returning Ronaldo out to heap pressure on old club United

By AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to pile more pressure on his old club Manchester United and put allegations of rape to one side when he steps out for Italian giants Juventus at Old Trafford in the Champions League Tuesday.

Ronaldo made his name in Manchester, winning the first of his five Champions League and three Premier League titles under the tutelage of Alex Ferguson, for whom he still retains the highest regard.

"To return here to Manchester for me is a huge emotion. When we were drawn together I remembered the history I made here. I won all the trophies: Champions League, leagues, cups," said a smiling Ronaldo in a pre-match press conference.

"I remembered the incredible fans and a person that I don't forget, who was one of the people that helped me most, Sir Alex Ferguson."

However, Ronaldo also inflicted one of Ferguson's biggest disappointments.

Having swapped Manchester for Real Madrid for a world record fee in 2009, Ronaldo was given a hero's welcome in his only previous return to Old Trafford but ultimately scored the winning goal to edge a contentious Champions League last-16 tie in the Spanish side's favour in 2013.

That proved to be Ferguson's final European match, and in the legendary Scot's retirement, United have fallen on hard times in Europe.

In the five years since, Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times with Madrid, while United have won just one knockout tie in Europe's top club competition.