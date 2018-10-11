Rowing race first round kicks off this Friday

By Staff

Tomorrow (Friday October 12th), Dubai International Marine Club are holding the first round of the Dubai Traditional Rowing Race. It’s part of the marine sports season 2018-2019.

It’s being held at a new location, namely the lower part of Dubai Water Canal in the Al Jaddaf region of Dubai Creek, near to the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Dubai Traditional Rowing Race has 3 rounds in a season, which serve as qualifying rounds to the Al Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race. A large number of the UAE’s youth are expected to participate.

The organising committee is asking all racers to complete their registration at the club’s headquarters by this afternoon (Thursday).

Dubai Traditional Rowing Race: Upcoming Schedule

October 12: Heat 1

October 26: Heat 2

November 10: Heat 3

December 08: Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race