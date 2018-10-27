Shabab Al Ahli and Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City District One sign sponsorship agreement

By Staff

Shabab Al Ahli Club and Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City District One announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement, by which Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City District One will be the main sponsor of the club's first football team for the season 2018-2019.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Meydan City Corporation, HE Issam Issa Al Humaidan, HE Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, HE Ibrahim Abdul Malik, HE Sami Ahmed Al Qamzi and HE Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Abdul Nasser Al Khayat, Vice President for Commercial Affairs and Free Zone of Meydan City Corporation, and Abdul Latif Al Sayegh from Shabab Al Ahli Club.

His Excellency Saeed Humaid Al Tayer explained that the agreement is part of the company's social responsibility program, and it shows the keenness of the company to play the expected role in supporting the community as a leading national company.

He said "We are very happy to sign this agreement with one of the most successful clubs in the country. We wish the club all the best in its future endeavors and add more achievements to its impressive record”.

“This sponsorship comes in line with the wise leadership's directives to provide necessary support for sport in order to insure better representation for UAE in the regional and international levels” he concluded.

His Excellency Khalifa Sulaiman sent his thanks to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City District One for the sponsorship, wishing to achieve its objectives. He praised the support of the national companies and institutions in the United Arab Emirates for the sport, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to provide the necessary support for sports institutions to be qualified to compete on regional and international levels.

He said: "We are lucky to have wise leadership, who are always keen to provide all the needs for the success and excellence of our sport, through the direct support provided by the government, or by strategic partnerships linking clubs and sports institutions with national companies”.