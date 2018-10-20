Shanaka leads Sri Lanka run charge against England

By AFP

Dasun Shanaka hit 66, and opener Niroshan Dickwella got 52 as Sri Lanka ground out 273-7 in the opening innings of their one day international against England at Kandy on Saturday.

Shanaka made five sixes and four fours in his highest 50-over score, which kept Sri Lanka in a game they must win to hold out any hope of avoiding defeat in the five-match series. England were already 2-0 up going into the fourth game.

Moeen Ali was England's most effective bowler, taking two for 55 as the tourists used a mixture of spin and pace to maintain pressure after winning the toss and putting Sri Lanka in to bat.

Dickwella steadied the Sri Lanka innings, putting on 60 for the second wicket, with captain Dinesh Chandimal (30) after Sadeera Samaawickrama fell for one. Thisara Perera (44) and Akila Dananjaya (32 not out) put on 56 for the seventh wicket to give a late boost to the score.