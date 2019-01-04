Social media platform launched for AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019

By Wam

A social media platform promoting the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 was launched Wednesday to engage millions of users around the globe and help them catch the latest excitement about the prestigious event's matches, in particular and the grand sporting and socio-economic potential of the UAE in general.

"Social Asia" was launched during a meeting Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the General Authority for Sports and Vice President of the Supreme Organising Committee of the AFC Asian Cup, UAE 2019, had in the towfour54 Free Zone here yesterday with the executives in charge of the national digital media platforms at the event's Media Committee.

Al Rumaithi hailed the efforts made by Maryam Eid Al Mheiri, the Chief Executive Officer of twofour54 Free Zone that, he said, reflect the collaborative environment ensured across the UAE for guaranteeing the success of the continental event.

"Digital media has grown in size, stature, and influence over the years, and plays a significant role in serving the goals of the championship and in best reflecting a truly civilised image of the country along with conventional media organs, which are playing their own role in the best possible way to render the event a success locally and regionally," Al Rumaithi added.

Maryam Eid Al Mheiri affirmed twofour54 Free Zone's determination to spare no efforts in collaboration with the event's Supreme Organising Committee to ensure the success of the sporting event.

"twofour54 Free Zone welcomes hosting all meetings and activities related to the championship," she said, stressing that AFC Asian Cup UAE will leave an indelible mark in the history of sports locally and regionally.

"The UAE has been a long way in hosting such grand sporting events and we're certain that every visitor during the championship will be back home carrying a message of love and happiness toward the country which has proved across the years to be a beacon of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among people who belong to different religions, nations, races and cultures," she noted.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Al Badi', Head of the event's Media Committee, along with the committee members and a large number of top social media influencers.