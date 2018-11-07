Sri Lanka 203 all out in 1st England Test

By AFP

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 203 in their first innings Wednesday to trail by 139 against England on day two of the first Test in Galle.

Angelo Mathews helped the hosts fight back with his 52 after an early slip to 40-4 following England's 342. Mathews departed soon after the tea break and the Sri Lankan innings folded in the final session.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali claimed four wickets for the tourists in the match, which marks Sri Lankan spin legend Rangana Herath's swansong.

