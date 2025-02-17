Cristiano Ronaldo Amplifies Global Reach of Premier Padel by Streaming Riyadh Season P1 Finals Live on His YouTube Channel

Historic Collaboration Marks a World-First Moment as CR7 Brings Premier Padel to Millions of Fans Worldwide

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has once again demonstrated his unwavering support for Premier Padel, the world’s premier professional padel tour, by live-streaming the finals of the Riyadh Season Premier Padel P1 on his official YouTube channel. With over 74 million subscribers and accessibility in 130+ countries, Ronaldo’s platform is set to bring the excitement of padel to a global audience like never before.

This groundbreaking initiative underscores CR7’s dedication to elevating the sport of padel and expanding its reach. Following his high-profile involvement during the Riyadh Season Premier Padel P1 tournament, Ronaldo continues to champion the sport, helping it break into new markets and captivate fresh audiences.

The collaboration between Premier Padel and Cristiano Ronaldo represents a historic milestone for professional padel, marking the first time a global sporting icon has leveraged his platform to broadcast a padel event live. This partnership not only highlights the growing popularity of padel but also showcases Premier Padel’s innovative approach to promoting its players and tournaments on a global scale.

Fans worldwide can tune in to the finals coverage, which begins at 18:00 local time (16:00 CET, 15:00 GMT, 10:00 EST), with timing subject to change.

Expanding Padel’s Global Footprint

Ronaldo’s support is part of Premier Padel’s broader mission to introduce the sport to new audiences and inspire the next generation of players. By leveraging his unparalleled global influence, this initiative will expose millions of fans to the fast-paced, dynamic world of padel, further accelerating its international growth.

Premier Padel’s 2025 season features 24 tournaments across 16 countries, with fans able to follow the action through the tour’s official broadcast partners, including Red Bull TV, beIN Sports, Canal+, ESPN/Disney+, Sky Italia, Super Tennis, Movistar, Viaplay, Cosmote, and Sport TV. Additionally, fans can enjoy tournament highlights and exclusive player insights through the Padel Life series on Red Bull TV, available for free.

About Premier Padel

Premier Padel is the leading official professional padel tour, established in 2022 by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) in collaboration with the International Padel Federation (FIP) and the Professional Padel Association (PPA). Since its inception, the tour has attracted over 500 players from around the globe, hosting events at iconic venues such as Stade Roland-Garros in Paris.

In 2023, Premier Padel expanded its reach by welcoming over 110 professional female players through the International Padel Players Association (IPPA). The acquisition of World Padel Tour (WPT) in August 2023 further solidified Premier Padel’s position as the unified global tour, governed by FIP.

With 24 tournaments across 16 countries in 2025, Premier Padel continues to drive the sport’s growth, bringing its dynamic energy and competitive spirit to new territories and audiences worldwide.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s involvement marks an exciting new chapter for padel, as the sport embarks on a journey to become a global phenomenon, powered by the passion and vision of one of the world’s most celebrated athletes.

