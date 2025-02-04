Defending Mubadala Abu Dhabi Tennis Champion Rybakina: My Loss in Australia Fuels My Drive to Retain the Title

Kazakh tennis star Elena Rybakina, ranked fifth in the world and reigning champion of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open (WTA 500), has confirmed her readiness to defend her title. Rybakina will face American Katie Volynets tomorrow, Wednesday, in the Round of 16 at the International Tennis Complex in Zayed Sports City. The tournament runs until February 8 and is organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council under the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Rybakina said, “I arrived in Abu Dhabi two days ago from the Australian Open and quickly resumed training to adapt to the weather and prepare to defend the title I won last year. I know the competition will be tough with this elite group of players, but I’m determined to give my best.”

Reflecting on her early exit from the Australian Open in the Round of 16, Rybakina noted that the setback has only strengthened her resolve to retain her Mubadala Abu Dhabi title. “That loss is actually my biggest motivation to win the title here for the second consecutive year,” she emphasized.

“It’s a good thing for me that the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open follows the Australian Open directly, especially since I’m in peak physical and mental condition. I’m highly motivated to perform well and compete for the title,” Rybakina added.

Regarding potential tough matchups in the current tournament, Rybakina stressed that she approaches all matches with equal seriousness. “Every match is important, and I need to stay focused to go as far as possible and achieve my goal,” she said.

Addressing the departure of her former coach, Goran, and her adaptation to new coach Davide Sanguinetti, Rybakina commented, “It’s a normal part of my journey. That chapter is closed, and I’m looking forward to achieving new successes with my new coach.”

Rybakina also praised the rapid development of tennis in the UAE, attributing it to the proactive efforts of organizers and the presence of world-class tournaments like Mubadala Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. “Everything needed for the success of these events is already in place,” she concluded.

