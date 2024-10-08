Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium to play host to largest tournament from November 3-10

The final three vacant spots were filled up to complete a full draw in the men’s and women’s competitions for the Dubai Premier Padel P1 International Championship that is scheduled to take place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium from November 3-10.

As many as six players, two of them in the women’s competition, booked their places for the main eight-day tournament to be staged next month at the impressive Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Al Garhoud.

A ‘Wild Card’ competition was held over three days at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, and the pairing of former tennis player Gimena Sol Perez from Argentina and Spain’s Angela Caro Cantin beat the duo of Maria Constanza and Silvia Vidal 6-4, 6-4 to book their place for next month’s main women’s competition.

In the men’s draw, there were two pairs that went through with Ignacio Gonzelez Gadea and Javier Puerto Elvira of Spain teaming up to defeat Youssef Hassan and Julian Lacamoire 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 in the final.

The ‘Wild Card’ competition was attended by 96 male and female players from the UAE and abroad, representing a total of 48 teams - 32 of them in the men’s competition and the balance 16 in the women’s contest.

Dubai is hosting the inaugural edition of the Premier Padel P1 Dubai International Championship, which is part of a series of 25 tournaments spread across 18 countries on five continents.

Next month’s main competition is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and is organized by Gallup Global in cooperation with the UAE Padel Federation, Dubai Sports Council and the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai.

The championship will be attended by 256 of the best players in the world, playing in separate categories of men’s and women’s doubles, competing for valuable prizes worth a total of 470,000 euros (AED 1.89 million).

This tournament comes as part of a multi-year hosting agreement signed by the UAE Padel Federation, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and the Dubai Sports Council with the Premier Padel Tour and Dubai-based company Gallup Global.

The UAE is home to more than 30 per cent of Asia’s padel courts, representing 2 per cent of the world’s total padel courts. Over the years, Dubai has established itself as a leading destination for hosting global sporting events that bring together the best athletes in a variety of sports, making it a leading global hub for sporting excellence.

Hosting the Premier Padel P1 Dubai tournament underscores the emirate’s global standing as a hub for hosting and organising the world’s biggest sporting events.

The UAE has been a consistent performer in padel on the international stage as well with the national team qualifying for the prestigious FIP World Padel Championship that is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from October 28 to November 2.

Tickets for the Dubai Premier Padel P1 tournament are now available for purchase on PlatinumList.net with prices starting from AED 48. Further information may be obtained from the official website dubaipremierpadel.ae.

