Dubai Premier Padel P1 Partners with Joma as Official Padel Shoe Supplier Until 2026

Dubai Premier Padel P1 is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with leading sportswear brand Joma, which will see the Spanish sports brand become Official Padel Shoe Partner for the Dubai tournament until 2026. The three-event agreement positions Joma as the premier footwear provider for one of the most prestigious padel competitions in the world.

As part of this exciting partnership, Joma will supply high-performance footwear to the world’s top padel players competing in the inaugural Dubai Premier Padel P1, scheduled to take place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium from November 3 -10, 2024. The inaugural tournament, organised by Gallop Global, will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

As Official Shoe Supplier to the Dubai Premier Padel P1, Joma provided high-performance footwear at the recently concluded UAE Wildcards Tournament held from October 4-6 at NAS Sports Complex.

Ivan Modia, Dubai Premier Padel P1 Tournament Director and CEO of Gallop Global, said: “We are thrilled to confirm an exclusive agreement that sees Joma become the Official Padel Shoe Partner of the Dubai Premier Padel P1. Its reputation for innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our vision for the tournament, and with Joma’s support, we are confident this partnership will not only enhance the experience for players and fans, but also help elevate the tournament’s status as a world-class sporting event and contribute to the growth of padel in the UAE.”

Speaking about the partnership, Marina Lopez, member of the board of Joma Sport, added: “This partnership underlines Joma's commitment to the growth of padel globally. We are proud to support great athletes such as the legendary Juani Mieres, renowned coach Gustavo Pratto, former professional player, and coach Alba Galan, along with other big names such as Carolina Navarro, Pincho y Diestro, Juanlu Esbri, Veronica Virseda, and Nuria Rodriguez among other great players. Joma is also involved in international circuits, including A1 Padel, and now plays a key role in major Premier Padel events.

“With the best padel players in the world participating in the Dubai Premier Padel P1, this partnership helps us to continue our growth internationally, adding to our involvement as a brand in the Olympic Games, where more than 15% of athletes, more than 20 national federations and more than 10 Olympic Committees trust Joma.”

Joma will also provide footwear for key community-focused events, including Kids Day and the Dubai Legacy Programme. A dedicated booth in the tournament village will showcase Joma’s latest products, while also running a series of competitions that will give attendees the chance to win Joma footwear.

The Dubai Premier Padel P1 tournament will feature 256 players, including many of the world’s best, such as Arturo Coello, Juan Lebron, Ariana Sanchez Fallada, Beatriz Gonzalez, and Alejandro Galan. The prize pool for the week-long event is €470,000 (Dh1.89 million), with tickets on sale now at PlatinumList.net and priced from Dh60. For more information visit dubaipremierpadel.ae.

