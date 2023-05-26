Emirates aces another year at Roland-Garros 2023

Emirates is back in action as the Official Airline and Premium Partner of Roland-Garros 2023 for the eleventh consecutive year. A long-standing partner of Roland-Garros since 2013, the airline recently renewed its commitment as Premium Partner of the Grand Slam until 2027. The premier clay court event is set to take place from 28 May until 11 June 2023 at Stade Roland-Garros.

Boutros Boutros, Divisional Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand at Emirates, said: “We are delighted to be back on the clay courts for our eleventh consecutive year. Roland-Garros is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world of tennis and Emirates is very proud of our long-standing association with the event, with the sport, and with France. As a global airline, we are committed to supporting world-class events that bring people together and showcase excellence, and Roland-Garros does just that. We look forward to another exciting year on the courts and to bringing fans from all corners of the world closer to the action.”

Connecting with tennis fans worldwide

Emirates will connect with tennis fans this year through a series of exciting “fly better” initiatives, including: an interactive game within the Roland-Garros app, offering fans a chance to win Roland-Garros tickets and La Griffe Roland-Garros gifts; and world-class hospitality.

Partners with Roland-Garros since 2013

Emirates’ longstanding partnership with Roland-Garros started in 2013. The airline became a Premium Partner of the Grand Slam in 2018 and the airline enjoys significant presence throughout the tournament, including branding on the Philippe-Chatrier centre court, Suzanne-Lenglen court and Simonne-Mathieu court.

Emirates is also the presenting partner of the Trophée des Légendes, which takes place from 6 June to 11 June 2023. The airline has partnered with a local organisation to offer children with mobility challenges a chance to meet world renowned tennis legends, watch the matches, and an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the stadium.

Emirates is the Official Airline and Premier Partner of the ATP World Tour. The airline’s tennis portfolio includes some of the highest profile events in the world, including three of the four Grand Slams, and 60 other tournaments across the year.

The airline’s extensive sponsorship portfolio also includes other top global sports such as tennis, golf, horse racing and sailing.

Serving France with 35 weekly flights

Emirates has been serving France for more than 30 years. The airline currently serves the country with 21 weekly flights to Paris, 7 weekly flights to Lyon, and 7 weekly flights to Nice, with the iconic A380 returning to the city on 1 June 2023. The airline’s extensive network of 140 destinations offers French customers access to an array of onward connections to Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa and Australasia.

Emirates is also the Official Main Sponsor of Olympic Lyonnaise (OL); Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup 2023 in France (taking place in September this year); and a proud sponsor of UAE Team Emirates, supporting some of the biggest cycling tours such as Tour De France.

Unmatched travel experiences

Emirates is renowned for its exceptional services and luxurious amenities. The airline operates the world’s largest fleet of wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features such as its A380 Shower Spa and Onboard Lounge, and its ice inflight entertainment system available in all seats across its fleet, which has topped “best in sky” awards for 17 consecutive years.

Customers on-board will also enjoy the airline’s regionally-inspired gourmet meals and premium beverage selection, including 37 different varieties of French wines and champagnes, including Dom Pérignon, as well as an enticing Spirits menu on board. Emirates has invested more than $1 billion into its wine program and the Emirates Wine Cellar is in France currently houses 6.2 million bottles of fine wines.

For more information, visit emirates.com

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.