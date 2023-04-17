Emirates NBD to support Padel Tour 2023 as title sponsor for second year

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has announced that it will be extending its support towards the Emirates NBD Padel Tour, as title sponsor for the second year.

The year-long tour organised by MatchSpot, comprises over 30 tournaments across four categories namely majors, opens, challengers and master finals, being hosted not just in the UAE, but also the wider GCC region including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait. Winning teams will receive attractive prizes, with the total prize pool across the season amounting AED 370,000.

“Emirates NBD is proud to be supporting the development of sports in the region by partnering with leading organisations and encouraging activities that are of interest to the UAE community, Padel being the new favourite,” said Moadh Bukhash, Chief Marketing Officer at Emirates NBD. “The Emirates NBD Padel Tour 2023 will provide an exciting opportunity for Padel enthusiasts across the region and beyond to compete for recognition and attractive prizes.”

Abdelaziz AlJasmi, Managing Director, MatchSpot commented, “Emirates NBD is a well-known active supporter of all types of sports and the extension of our partnership for another season not only strengthens our commitment to promoting Padel Tennis but also provides MatchSpot with an opportunity to engage with a wider audience. Our continued partnership between MatchSpot and Emirates NBD cements a shared vision of building further on the growth of Padel Tennis in the MENA region and globally.”

Emirates NBD actively supports and encourages many popular sports activities. Most recently, the bank was a key sponsor for the Dubai Padel Cup, promoting the growth of the world’s fastest-growing racquet sport in the region.

The bank is closely involved with several major local and international sporting events, including the Dubai Police Ramadan Tournament, which includes snooker, tennis, squash, weightlifting, shooting and bowling, the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, an initiative championed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and the Dubai Desert Classic, a high-profile international golfing event.

