Emirates scores its fourth Grand Slam - The Championships, Wimbledon

Emirates scores its fourth “Grand Slam” as the airline announces a multi-year partnership with one of the most prestigious tennis events in the world – The Championships, Wimbledon.



As the Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon - Emirates will take the world of tennis to new heights with exciting activations on-ground. The Championships is set to take place from 1 to 14 July 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis Club.



The airline is now a proud partner of all four Grand Slam tournaments.



Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said: “From hard court to grass court – we’re proud to be growing our presence in the world of tennis. Wimbledon is a major sporting event viewed by millions around the world, and we’re delighted to be associated with such a well-respected brand.



Emirates has always been a supporter of tennis and as a sponsor of all four Grand Slams – our commitment to the sport is as staunch as ever. We look forward to serving up world-class tennis action this summer, and to celebrating the very best of tennis with fans from all over the world.”



Deborah Jevans CBE, Chair of the All England Club, said: “We are delighted to welcome Emirates to our family of Official Partners at Wimbledon. In partnering with Emirates, as Official Airline Partner, Wimbledon is joining forces with a premium brand and one of the world’s leading sponsors of tennis, and sport more generally. As Emirates embarks on its fourth decade supporting tennis, this exciting partnership takes the organisation’s investment and connection to the sport to the next level.



We have received record levels of interest from the UK and around the world in attending The Championships this year, and support from Official Partners like Emirates helps us maintain the event at the pinnacle of sport for both players and fans.”



Official Airline Partner of Wimbledon



Through the partnership, Emirates will enjoy a wide-range of benefits including: on-court branding in Centre Court and No.1 Court; on-site activations to engage with tennis fans; marketing, digital, and social media rights; hospitality tickets; and an opportunity for the airline to join the popular ‘Wimbleworld’ on the metaverse platform, Roblox, with Emirates’ branded tennis courts and obstacle courses.



Championing “Force for Good” initiatives



Emirates and Wimbledon will also join forces to support social impact initiatives across the UK. Under the partnership, a multimillion-pound “Force for Good” fund will be created to support and promote initiatives that positively impact society and support local communities. Further details on this fund will be announced during 2024.



Proud sponsor of four Grand Slams



Emirates has been the Official Airline of the ATP Tour since 2013 and Premier Partner since 2016. The airline’s portfolio includes some of the most high-profile events on the ATP and WTA tours. In addition to all four Grand Slam tournaments, including: US Open (since 2012); Roland-Garros (since 2013); Australian Open (since 2015); and The Championships, Wimbledon (announced 2024) - the airline also supports 60 other tournaments across the year. Emirates has also supported the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships since its inception in 1993.



The airline’s sponsorship portfolio also includes other top global sports such as golf, horse racing and sailing. In the UK, the airline is a proud sponsor of Arsenal, Emirates FA Cup and Lancashire Cricket Club & Emirates Old Trafford.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.