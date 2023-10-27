FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of 2024 Season

FIBA 3x3 and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. unveiled the Wilson FIBA 3x3 Official Game Ball at the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi stop. The highlight of this union was unveiled amidst the electrifying stop of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour in Abu Dhabi.

Impeccably crafted by Wilson, the official FIBA 3x3 ball is inspired by the spirit of the upcoming season. Going beyond aesthetics, Wilson ensures players get the perfect blend of grip and control, fitting seamlessly with the fast-paced demands of 3x3 basketball.

Following its grand reveal on the court in Al Ain, this symbol of urban basketball culture will take centre stage in all 3x3 games leading up to the next quadrennium.

Talking ahead of this weekend's Masters event, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, welcomed the 14 teams participating in the tournament, wishing success to everyone competing for the first time in the city of Al Ain.

Al Awani pointed out that it is expected that the competitions between elite 3x3 basketball players will be intense and exciting over two full days, noting that the organising committee decided that entry would be free for fans wishing to follow the tournament’s qualifying competitions for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He concluded, “Once again, Abu Dhabi proves its ability to host the largest international sporting events thanks to its distinguished infrastructure, in addition to the confidence of the international federations and our close relationships with them.”

Alex Sanchez, Managing Director of FIBA 3x3, expressed, "Together with Wilson Sporting Goods, we're ecstatic to present a true embodiment of urban basketball with the new game ball. We’re confident this ball will resonate with players and fans, driving unparalleled energy and performance."

"The latest iteration of our 3x3 game ball represents boundless innovation and inspiration,” said Kevin Murphy, Global General Manager, Team Sports at Wilson. “Integrating the spirit of this unique season with our cutting-edge ball technology, we've crafted an emblem of passion, culture and basketball brilliance."

The Wilson Official FIBA 3x3 Game Ball also features patented Wave Triple Threat Technology for superior control. This patented technology places 24 additional channels, or grooves, on the ball which gives players more grip points to better control the ball, regardless of the type of court or court conditions.

Also present today was Nauris Miezis, Olympic Champion from team Beijing, who said, "It's great to be here once again and this time in Al Ain. It’s a really important week for me and the team and we know we have to play our best basketball as there are so many great players here”.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.