French Open 2024: Swiatek wins third successive title

Dominating the French Open final, Iga Swiatek, the world number one, cemented her reign on Saturday, June 8th.

She dispatched Jasmine Paolini, a first-time Grand Slam finalist from Italy, in straight sets (6-2, 6-1) to claim her third consecutive Roland Garros title. This victory marks Swiatek's fourth Grand Slam crown in just five years at the Parisian tournament.

Swiatek remains undefeated in Grand Slam finals, extending her perfect record to five with a dominant victory at the French Open. Her previous triumph came at the 2022 US Open.

Swiatek now joins an elite group of women – Justine Henin, Chris Evert, and Steffi Graf – who have hoisted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen four times in the Open era. She's also only the third player, following Henin (2005-2007) and Monica Seles (early 1990s), to win the French Open three consecutive years. At just 23, Swiatek matches the legendary Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros title count at the same age, showcasing her immense talent and potential.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.