Kerber stays on course for first title of 2019 in Mallorca

By AFP

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber stayed on course to capture her first title of 2019 with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win over Caroline Garcia of France to reach the Mallorca semi-finals on Friday.

World number six Kerber took her head-to-head lead against Garcia to 6-2 after their first career meeting on grass.

The victory also ended the seven-match winning streak of Garcia who lifted the Nottingham trophy last weekend.

In Saturday's semi-finals, Kerber will take on Switzerland's Belinda Bencic who knocked out Roland Garros semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-2.

The other last-four clash pits US seventh seed Sofia Kenin against Anastasija Sevastova.

Kenin defeated Belgian fourth seed Elise Mertens 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 while Latvian second seed Sevastova brushed aside Wang Yafan of China 6-2, 6-1.