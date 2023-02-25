Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winner of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

By E247

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council, today crowned the Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova the women’s singles winner of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Krejcikova was honoured at a ceremony held at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, after she capped a thrilling WTA 1000 week at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a stunning 6-4, 6-2 dismantling of World No.1 Iga Swiatek in Saturday night’s final.

The ceremony held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis Federation; Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free; Nasser Youssef Al Marzouqi, General Secretary of the UAE Tennis Federation; Salah Tahlak, Joint COO of Dubai Duty Free and Director of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships; and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Dubai Duty Free.

The 23rd WTA event of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships witnessed fierce competition between 18 of the world’s top 20 ranked players. The tournament, one of the most prominent international sporting events hosted in Dubai, commenced last Sunday, concurrently commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

“It was a great final, I played some of my best tennis and I am really happy with the result. I really admire Iga for what she has done and is doing in the game, I have so much respect for her – she is an inspiration. It was a great final and I’m definitely very happy with the result,” said Krejcikova after her straight sets win.

Earlier on Centre Court, Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova secured victory over Taiwanese duo Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan in a pulsating doubles final that thrilled the capacity crowd. Triumphing 6-4, 6-7, 10-1, big-serving Kudermetova and Samsonova survived losing the second set to power home in the match tiebreak.

“It’s always nice to defend a title, especially here in Dubai, which is a really big tournament, and especially with Liudmila. We just started to play together but we already feel a really good atmosphere in our team and I really enjoy playing with her,” said Kudermetova, who won last year’s doubles title with Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

“Congratulations to the 2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships winners, our singles champion Barbora, and doubles champions Veronika and Liudmila – all truly worthy winners. Once again, Dubai has been treated to scintillating tennis this week wherein the players demonstrated all the values of our championships and the WTA,” said Colm McLoughlin. “Thank you to all the players, officials and fans who made this another memorable week; we look forward to seeing you all for ATP week.”

Salah Tahlak added: “The two finals we have been treated to today were the culmination of another exceptional tournament week in Dubai. Great tennis, great weather, great fans, as well as a special celebration to mark 50 years of the WTA. It has been a tournament to remember, and we look forward to seeing you all in 2024 for the 24th edition of Dubai’s WTA event.”

