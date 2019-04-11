'Never in doubt': British tennis player's remarkable comeback

By AFP

Britain's Tara Moore pulled off one of the most remarkable comebacks in tennis history, saving a match point at 0-6, 0-5 down and going on to complete the win before joking it was "never in doubt".

Serving to avoid a "double-bagel" humiliation against French third seed Jessika Ponchet , Moore fell 30-40 behind on her own serve in the first round of the ITF World Tennis Tour event in Sunderland on Tuesday.

But the luck of the 479th-ranked player began to change when her overhead smash clipped the net and bounced on the line.

Moore, 26, pulled herself back into the match, winning the second-set tie-break and went on to complete a 0-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 victory over the player ranked nearly 300 places above her.

After the result Moore tweeted that the result was "never in doubt" in response to a video clip of her lucky net cord winner.

"Thank you everyone for the kind messages the support has been overwhelming," she said in another tweet.

"Hope I can just inspire all the young boys and girls (and adults) to never give up and keep on fighting #neverindoubt."

Hong Kong-born Moore, who reached the second round at Wimbledon in 2016, was due to play Germany's Yana Morderger in the second round of the $25,000 tournament on Thursday.