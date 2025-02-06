Ons Jabeur Bows Out of Abu Dhabi Open After Quarterfinal Loss to Rybakina

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur has exited the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in the quarterfinals after a hard-fought match against Elena Rybakina on Thursday at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

Jabeur’s tournament run came to an end after a defeat to the Kazakhstani world No. 5, marking her second consecutive year of exiting at the quarterfinal stage. Meanwhile, Rybakina continued her title defense, successfully advancing to the semifinals, where she will face Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic. Bencic secured her spot in the last four after overcoming Czech player Markéta Vondroušová in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3.

Despite the loss, Jabeur displayed remarkable resilience, staging a strong comeback after losing the first set 2-6. She claimed the second set 6-4 and pushed the match to a third-set tiebreak after a 6-6 deadlock. However, Rybakina held her nerve to win the final set 7-6, sealing her place in the semifinals.

In another quarterfinal clash, American Ashlyn Krueger, ranked No. 51, booked her semifinal spot with a three-set victory over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez (7-5, 4-6, 6-2). Krueger now awaits the winner of the quarterfinal match between Czech Linda Nosková and Poland’s Magda Linette.

