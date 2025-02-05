Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur overcame Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to reach the last 16 of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, while Emma Raducanu suffered a disappointing early exit at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova.

Elsewhere, Belinda Bencic, Leylah Fernandez, Magda Linette and Linda Noskova all progressed on day four of the tournament.

Jabeur faced Ostapenko in the day’s final match on Stadium Court, and it was a case of saving the best for last as the two players pushed each other all the way in a wonderful contest.

In truth, it was a match in which neither player deserved to lose, but Jabeur did enough to edge it, winning the first set via a tie-break before taking the second 7-5 to set up a last-16 clash with 17-year-old Wakana Sonobe tomorrow.

In a meeting of Grand Slam champions, Raducanu faced Vondrousova and began the match brightly. Having forced an early break of serve to go 3-1 up, the 22-year-old appeared to be in the ascendancy. A double fault in the following game, however, set the tone for what followed as she struggled to recover, with Vondrousova winning five consecutive games to take the first set.

While Raducanu, at times, produced moments of brilliance, she was being hampered by a series of unforced errors. Both players had their moments in the second set, but it was Vondrousova, 2023 Wimbledon champion, who displayed greater consistency in her game.

At 5-3, Raducanu showed fantastic spirit by breaking her opponent, who was serving for the match, but it was indicative of her overall performance that in the following game, the Brit was on the opposite end of a break, meaning it’s Vondrousova who progresses to the last 16, and a meeting with Yulia Putintseva, courtesy of a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Bencic, winner of the inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in 2023, made a triumphant return to Zayed Sports City as she overcame the challenge of Rebecca Sramkova in three sets.

Making her first appearance at the stadium since winning the competition, Bencic started the match in supremely confident fashion, dropping just two games as she took the first set comfortably.

Her early dominance was temporarily halted, however, as Sramkova produced a brilliant response to win the second and level the match up. With parity restored, those watching on inside Stadium Court would have expected a tight decisive set, but Bencic had other ideas, with the 2020 Olympic gold medallist totally overwhelming her opponent, running out 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 winner, setting up a last-16 meeting tomorrow against Veronika Kudermetova.

Canada’s Fernandez, runner-up at the 2021 US Open, edged a tight and entertaining encounter against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima on Stadium Court early in the day.

After the first set had swayed back and forth, it was ultimately settled via a tie-break in the favour of Fernandez.

It was a high-tempo contest with both players producing some fantastic shots and intense rallies, and the second set followed a similar pattern to the first. Once again, a tie-break was required, but sensing victory was in her grasp, Fernandez seized control, winning all seven points without reply to claim a 7-6, 7-6 victory. Fernandez now faces Lulu Sun, conqueror of Caroline Garcia, in the next round.

Noskova took just 61 minutes to book her place in the last 16 as she ruthlessly dispatched Magdalena Frech, winning the first set without dropping a single game on her way to a 6-0, 6-3 victory. She now faces Paula Badosa, a semi-finalist at the recent Australian Open, in the next round.

Linette also secured her place in the last 16 courtesy of a straight-sets victory, getting the better of Mexico’s Renata Zarazua, who can count herself unlucky to go out following a spirited performance in which she pushed her opponent all the way.

A semi-finalist at the 2023 Australian Open, Linette edged a tight first set before an even closer second went right to the wire. Even during the tie-break, it was difficult to separate the two players, but with the Pole leading 7-6, an over-hit shot from Zarazua settled the contest.

Linette’s reward is a meeting with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who booked her place in the last 16 courtesy of a 6-3, 6-1 win over 2020 Australian Open champion, Sofia Kenin.

In the doubles, Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama/Eri Hozumi came out on top in their match against Asia Muhammad/Demi Schuurs.

Both pairs had won a set each with relative ease, but the decisive part of the game was a completely different story, going right to the wire as Aoyama/Hozumi eventually sealed their passage with a 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 victory.

The Round of 16 takes centre stage tomorrow, with the match between Jabeur and Sonobe particularly exciting.

Reigning champion Elena Rybakina begins the defence of her crown against Katie Volynets, while Daria Kasatkina, last year’s beaten finalist, takes on Ashlyn Krueger.

Badosa also makes her first appearance of the tournament on what is guaranteed to be an action-packed day of tennis at Zayed Sports City.

Adult ticket prices start from AED 25, and can be purchased via www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com, while tomorrow is the last day on which children (aged 12 and under) can attend free of charge.

