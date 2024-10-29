Ons Jabeur returns to 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has announced that the golden girl of Arab tennis, Ons Jabeur, will return for next February’s event after overcoming a long-term shoulder injury that has forced her out for nearly half of the 2024 Hologic WTA Tour season.

Jabeur will participate at the renowned International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City for the third edition of the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, held from 1st to 8th February, a WTA 500 event, which is already establishing itself among the premier tournaments of the Hologic WTA Tour.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist managed just one tournament singles appearance after Wimbledon in July before pulling out of her remaining schedule for the year with the injury.

Jabeur said, “I’m delighted to be returning to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, one of my favourite tournaments in my home region where I always receive such fantastic support. It’s been a frustrating few months out with my shoulder injury, but I expect to be back fully fit for 2025, and I’m already looking forward to competing in Abu Dhabi once again in front of the passionate fanbase.”

Jabeur of Tunisia, a twice runner-up at Wimbledon (2022 and 2023) and also a losing finalist at the US Open in 2022, is a five-time singles champion on the Hologic WTA Tour, reaching a career-high of number two in the world rankings.

