Ons Jabeur returns to participate in Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships announced the return of Ons Jabeur to compete in the competitions which are slated to begin next month.

Jabeur had to undergo knee surgery following the 2023 Australian Open, which prevented her from participating in both Doha and Dubai last season and resulted in a two-month period on the sidelines. After an injury-plagued season, the Tunisian is back on the court and more determined than ever to achieve her ultimate dream – a Grand Slam title.

The World No6’s appearance at the tournament is highly anticipated among a star-studded WTA lineup featuring 17 of the world’s top 20 players, including World No1 Iga Swiatek, two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and 2023 US Open winner Coco Gauff.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said on Jabeur’s involvement at this year’s tournament: “Ons Jabeur’s incredible journey embodies the spirit of perseverance and achievement that defines our tournament. We are proud to host her in Dubai once again as she continues to pursue her dreams, and we are confident that her presence will further elevate the excitement surrounding the Championships.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ons Jabeur back to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” added Salah Tahlak, Joint COO of Dubai Duty Free and Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. “She is an Arab icon, and her resilience, determination, and the progress she has made over the years are an inspiration to everyone, especially aspiring players in the region. We look forward to witnessing her talent on the court again.”

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

