Russia's Kudermetova, Britain's Burrage advance to Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge's final

The 26th edition of the Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge will conclude tomorrow, Sunday, with the finals of both the singles and doubles competitions taking place at the Al Habtoor Grand Resort in Jumeirah, Dubai.

In the singles final, Russia's Polina Kudermetova, the tournament's top seed, will face Britain's Jodie Burrage after both players advanced from Saturday's semifinals. Sunday will witness the doubles final from 1 pm, followed by the singles final between Kudermetova and Burrage.

