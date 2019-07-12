Serena Williams's seven Wimbledon titles

By AFP

On Saturday, Serena Williams will try to win an eighth Wimbledon title and record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.

AFP Sport looks at her previous seven victories at the All England Club:

2002 bt Venus Williams (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 - Serena defeats two-time defending champion and sister Venus to win her first Wimbledon singles title. Serena also claims the world number one ranking for the first time, adding the All England Club crown to her win the previous month at the French Open.

2003 bt Venus Williams (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 - Serena clinches her second straight Wimbledon crown with victory coming in the wake of her defeat to Justine Henin in the Roland Garros semi-finals.

Venus struggled with an abdominal and thigh injury which affected her serve and movement as the final went on.

"She's tougher than I ever thought she was," said Serena.

"I knew she was tough but she's gone on to a whole different level. To play today knowing she was injured, she's definitely up there with the real fighters and champions."

2009 bt Venus Williams 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 - Serena again defeats her sister, the two-time defending champion. It is her third Wimbledon singles title and 11th Grand Slam singles trophy overall. She takes victory after having saved a match point against Elena Dementieva in the semi-finals.

Venus was attempting to become the first player to win the women's singles title for three consecutive years since Steffi Graf from 1991-1993.

2010 bt Vera Zvonareva (RUS) 6-3, 6-2 - World number one Serena powers past Vera Zvonareva in just 66 minutes to win a fourth Wimbledon, preserving her record of not having dropped a set in the process.

It is her 13th Grand Slam singles title.

2012 bt Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 - The 30-year-old American wins a fifth Wimbledon and 14th major, becoming the oldest winner since Martina Navratilova in 1990.

The younger Williams sister draws level with Venus on five titles at the tournament.

Radwanska is the first Polish woman in a Grand Slam final since 1939.

2015 bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6-4, 6-4 - A 21st major for Serena as she adds Wimbledon to her Australian and French Open titles in 2015, completing the 'Serena Slam' having also won the US Open in the previous year.

"There was definitely pressure towards the end. Garbine started playing really well and I just had to think to stay out there and work really hard."

Serena was unable to complete the calendar Grand Slam when she went on to lose in the semi-finals in New York to Roberta Vinci.

2016 bt Angelique Kerber (GER) 7-5, 6-3 - A seventh Wimbledon for the American and 22nd Grand Slam title, equalling Steffi Graf's Open era record of major titles.

"It makes the victory even sweeter to know how hard I worked hard for it. This court definitely feels like home," she said.

Serena to face Halep in Wimbledon final with record Slam haul in view

Simona Halep is the last woman standing between Serena Williams and achieving her long held ambition of equalling Margaret Court's Grand Slam title record after both recorded easy victories in their Wimbledon semi-finals on Thursday.

Seven-time champion Williams made short work of plucky unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova, whose experience of her first ever Grand Slams singles semi-final in her 53rd campaign lasted just under an hour as she lost 6-1, 6-2.

Former world number one Halep's clash with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina lasted a bit longer but the 27-year-old ran out a 6-1, 6-3 victor to become the first Romanian woman to reach the Wimbledon final.

Williams has missed the chance to equal Australian Court's record on two occasions since returning from giving birth - losing last year's Wimbledon final and then a bad-tempered defeat in the US Open final.

"It feels good to be in the final again after the year I have had," said 37-year-old Williams.

"I have just needed matches to feel good and do what I do best and that is play tennis

"I love what I do. I have a great job and I am still pretty good at it. I get a remarkable experience every time."

Williams produced a dominant performance on Thursday which has not always been the case during the Championships and she said she would not be taking seventh-seeded Halep lightly.

"She's a tough opponent," said Williams. "We always have great matches. I look forward to it."

Strycova, who never managed to impose her delightful stroke-filled game on her opponent, at least has the consolation of perhaps winning the women's doubles.

Halep, who was French Open champion in 2018, will be playing in her fifth Grand Slam final.

"It's an amazing feeling but I am also excited and nervous. It is one of the best moments of my life," said Halep.

"The match was not easy, the games were long and went deep.

"I fought hard to win this match and I was strong mentally and physically and had the right tactics."

Halep, who had knocked out new star, 15-year-old Coco Gauff in the last 16, lost in her previous semi-final appearance at Wimbledon to Eugenie Bouchard in 2014.

However, she said she was a different player now and had taken to grass.

"I have more experience, I don't give up anymore," se said.

"I plan to be the best version of myself and fight to the end."

'Kicking the ball'

The easy manner in which former world number one Halep wrapped up the match had not looked on the cards at the outset.

Svitolina, the first Ukrainian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final, and Halep traded shots aplenty and break points in the opening two games which took over 20 minutes to complete but Halep emerged on top with a 2-0 lead.

Svitolina, being watched from the players box by her English coach Andy Bettles and French boyfriend and ATP star Gael Monfils, briefly raised her game to break back.

However, Halep broke again immediately and 24-year-old Svitolina gave an indication of her increasing frustration when she netted a simple volley and lashed out, kicking the ball into the net.

Worse was to come for Svitolina on her next service game wheh Halep produced a stunning shot to go 5-1.

The 27-year-old Romanian dashed across court to get to Svitolina's drop shot and flashed it cross court.

Halep, who had not faced a seeded player until Svitolina, faced some resistance as she served for the set eventually taking it on her sixth set point.

Although Svitolina stayed with Halep for the first part of the second set, the self-belief and fight had gone and when the Romanian broke for 4-3 it was game over.

All that was left was for Halep to blow a kiss skywards in celebration on sealing the match.