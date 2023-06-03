The Stars of the UAE National Team Participate in the First Ever World Padel League

The Dubai Sports Council unveils the addition of four players from the UAE National Team to the esteemed world's top-ranked padel stars. These four Emirati players will participate in the World Padel League, a unique event organized in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Calendar. Scheduled from June 8 to 11, the first of its kind tournament will take place at the renowned Coca-Cola Arena.

The list of the Emirati players includes Abdullah Ahli, Abdullah Abdulaziz Abdullah, Fares Aljanahi, and Salem Alhouli. The participation of our National Team members in this global championship offers a vital experience, as each player joins a distinct team, granting them the opportunity to compete alongside the world's finest padel players. This endeavour fosters skill development and enriches their expertise through engaging with unique competitors.

Abdullah Ahli, a highly skilled player, ranked #4 in the UAE with remarkable victories, including the Nad Al Sheba International Padel Championship, the Arab Champions Cup, and the GCC Padel Cup. Ahli joins forces with the Cheetahs team, comprising renowned talents such as Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría, both ranked #3. The team also includes Fernando Belasteguín ranked #6, Maria Virginia Riera ranked #7, Pablo Lima #10, and Miguel Yanguas #19. With this exceptional line-up, Abdullah Ahli is set to showcase his talent and compete at the highest level.

Abdullah Abdulaziz Abdullah is joining the Jaguars, led by the world's #1 players Alejandra Salazar Bengoechea and Gemma Triay. Alongside Carlos Daniel Guterres ranked #3, Franco Stupaczuk ranked #6, Jeronimo Gonzalez Luque ranked #19, and Carolina Navarro Björk ranked #47. Abdullah Abdulaziz Abdullah demonstrates a commanding presence on the court and rightfully holds the sixth position in the country, as per the classification of the UAE Padel Association. Together, they form an exceptional force ready to leave their mark in the world of padel.

Fares Aljanahi is the valuable addition to the Panthers. The team boasts an impressive line-up, featuring world-class talents such as Agustin Tapia ranked #1, Arturo Coello ranked #4, Beatriz Gonzalez #5, Lucia Sainz ranked #8, Aranzazu Osoro #8 and Alejandro Ruiz Granados ranked #14. With his exceptional talent, Fares Aljanahi ranked #8 on a national level by the UAE Padel Association belongs with top-ranked players.

Salem Alhouli proudly joins the ranks of the Tigers, accompanied by great players Marta Ortega ranked #6, Francisco Navarro Compán ranked #9, Victoria Iglesias ranked #10, and Federico Chingotto ranked #12. Additionally, the team boasts the exceptional skills of Juan Tello ranked #11 and Delfina Brea Senesi ranked #18. Together, they form a powerhouse of talent ready to showcase their prowess on the padel court. Salem Alhouli’s remarkable abilities complement the team's dynamic, solidifying his place among the elite players in the sport.

The inclusion of accomplished Emirati players, alongside 24 esteemed sports personalities from around the globe, contributes to the vibrant atmosphere that will ignite intense competition among the four teams. Spanning across four days, this inaugural season of the tournament promises an unparalleled experience, blending the excitement of sports with mesmerizing musical performances by a constellation of celebrated stars. Prepare for a captivating fusion of athleticism and entertainment that will leave spectators enthralled.

Catch the action-packed schedule of the World Padel League in Dubai as soon as doors open at 1:00pm every day.

Book your tickets now on Coca-Cola Arena’s official website, Platinum List, and Virgin Megastore. Tickets for Day 1 and Day 4 are at a special rate of AED 99 only and a single ticket is for both the padel matches and the concerts on Day 2 and Day 3.

For more information, visit www.wplworld.com or call +971 58 592 6993.

