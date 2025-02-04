Top 10 World-Ranked Players to Compete in Dubai Tennis Championships

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships announced that it will celebrate the 25th edition of the Women’s Championship this month with the participation of the world’s top 10 ranked players. The WTA 1000 event will take place from February 16 to 22, promising intense competition among the sport’s elite athletes.

Leading the field is World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, making her ninth appearance in Dubai after clinching both the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2024. She will be joined by World No. 2 Iga Świątek, who secured her fourth Roland Garros title and aims to claim her first Dubai trophy.

American star Madison Keys, ranked seventh, returns to Dubai after an impressive Australian Open victory where she defeated Świątek in the semifinals and Sabalenka in the final, propelling her back into the top 10. US Open 2023 champion Coco Gauff, currently ranked third, will make her fourth appearance in Dubai, alongside fellow Americans Jessica Pegula (No. 6) and Emma Navarro (No. 9).

Defending champion Jasmine Paolini, ranked fourth, returns after a stellar season that saw her win her first WTA 1000 title, reach the finals of both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and capture doubles gold at the Paris Olympics.

Also vying for glory are Elena Rybakina, ranked fifth and the 2022 Wimbledon champion, and China’s Qinwen Zheng, ranked eighth and fresh off her Olympic gold in Paris. Spain’s Paula Badosa, ranked tenth, hopes to advance past the first round in Dubai for the first time after reaching the Australian Open semifinals last month.

Source: Albayan Newspaper

