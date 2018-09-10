US Open - week 2 memories

By AFP

Week 2 memories from the 2018 US Open:

Day 8

Monday, September 3

Roger, over and out

-- Five-time champion Roger Federer crashed out, beaten in four sets by 55th-ranked Australian John Millman, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3).

Federer had set points in both the second and third sets, but 77 unforced errors doomed the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"I thought it was very hot tonight. Was just one of those nights where I guess I felt I couldn't get air. There was no circulation at all," said Federer

Millman added: "I felt a little bit guilty."

Day 9

Tuesday, September 4

Dream Thiem almost nightmare for Nadal

-- Defending champion Rafael Nadal survived an epic quarter-final confrontation to defeat battling ninth seed Dominic Thiem 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5) and reach the semi-finals for the seventh time.

In a gripping 4-hour 49-minute contest which concluded at 2.04 a.m. on Wednesday, world number one Nadal won through to keep his bid for a fourth title in New York and 18th Grand Slam crown on track.

"I said to Dominic I am sorry. He's a great guy, a close friend who will win many titles in the future," said Nadal.

Thiem said: "This defeat is going to be stuck in my mind forever."

Day 10

Wednesday, September 5

Sweat stops play

-- The quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Millman ground to an astonishing halt at 2-2 in the second set when the umpire gave Millman permission to leave the court to change his sweat-soaked clothes.

A break in play of six and a half minutes saw Djokovic remain on the court as Australia's Millman -- who apologized profusely to Djokovic -- disappeared.

"I could do with a rest," said Djokovic.

Djokovic said the fierce humidity that prevailed throughout the tournament had made competing a sweatier affair than he'd ever seen.

"Incredible," said Djokovic, who emerged a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 winner.

Day 11

Thursday, September 6

Naomi Osaka -- a star is born

-- Naomi Osaka told US Open title opponent Serena Williams "I love you" just moments after she became the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam final.

The 20-year-old breakout star of the tournament swept into the record books and the championship match against the 23-time major winner with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Madison Keys, the runner-up in 2017.

When asked on court what she told herself as she served for the match, she said: "Don't double fault".

"Why," asked the interviewer. "Serena," replied the charismatic Osaka.

"I love you, Serena," she added before adding "I love you, mom; I love everybody".

Day 12

Friday, September 7

I'll be back, vows injured Nadal

-- Rafael Nadal vowed the knee injury that forced him out of the semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro won't stop him chasing more Grand Slam glory.



The Spaniard said the trouble was the familiar tendinitis he's dealt with for a decade -- unpredictable but not career-threatening.

"I know what I have," he said after limping off Arthur Ashe Stadium having lost two sets to third-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro. "I know what is going on with the knee. I know how I have to work to be better as soon as possible."

Day 13

Saturday, September 8

Mother of all meltdowns

-- Naomi Osaka won the title 6-2, 6-4 but Serena Williams dominated the headlines for her epic meltdown when she accused chair umpire Carlos Ramos of being a "thief" and accusing the sport of "sexism".

She was eventually fined $17,000 but the angry tirade opened up a huge debate over coaching and the treatment of women in tennis.

Serena was furious that she had been accused of coaching after coach Patrick Mouratoglou was seen making hand signals in the box.

"I would rather lose than win by cheating," screamed the American who insisted that a male player would never have been docked a game penalty.

Mouratoglou said the ban on coaching was "hypocrisy".

Day 14

Sunday, September 9

Djokovic claims 14th major

Novak Djokovic clinched his third US Open title with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 triumph over Juan Martin del Potro, taking him level with Pete Sampras's mark of 14 Grand Slams.

Djokovic, playing in his eighth final in New York and already the champion in 2011 and 2015, is now just three Slams behind Rafael Nadal and six back from the all-time record 20 held by Roger Federer.

It was also the third time the 31-year-old Serb -- who missed last year's tournament with an elbow injury which sent his career into a mini-crisis -- completed the Wimbledon-US Open double.

"I want to say Pete, I love you, you're my idol," said Djokovic of Sampras.