UAE athlete wins gold in Arab Athletics Championships

Fatima Al Hosani, the athlete of Al Ahli Club in Dubai, has won the gold medal for the Shot put in the Arab Athletics Championships, being held in Jordan.

The UAE athlete scored 11.98 metres in the game which held t Arbid track.

Al Hosani dedicated the victory to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of the Al Ahli Club, as well as to the board of the club.