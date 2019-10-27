UAE bags 20 medals in GCC Women’s Games

By WAM

UAE's women Taekwondo team has harvested four medals (one gold, one silver and two bronze) in the GCC Women’s Games, being hosted by Kuwait, raising the UAE tally to 20.

Badrya Mohammed snatched the gold medal in the Taekwondo 46kg category.

The UAE teams won four gold medals, six silver and 10 bronze medals while competing in five games.

UAE athletes won 11 medals in fencing, four in Taekwondo, two in bowling, two in shooting, and one in handball.

In the fifth edition of the championship, the UAE score was 32 medals, which included 12 golds.

The UAE team is also gearing up to compete in four games: running, shot put, disc throw and javelin throw for the next three days.

Kuwait is hosting the 11-game event for three days till 29th October.