UAE leads Ice Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Abu Dhabi

By Wam

The UAE team is leading the Ice Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Abu Dhabi, after defeating Kuwait in their third round match that was held in the Abu Dhabi Ski Hall in Zayed Sports City.

The UAE team leads the qualifiers with nine points, winning the maximum number of points in three games, followed by Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong with six points each.

The Emirati team will play Kyrgyzstan in its next match, and the winner will qualify for the World Cup.

At the conclusion of the match, Hamel Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the UAE Ice Sports Federation, and Fuhaid Al Ajami, President of the Kuwaiti Winter Sports Club, presented Mohamed Al Kaabi with the "Best Emirati Player" award, and Ahmed Al Ajami the "Best Kuwaiti Player" award.