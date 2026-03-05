12.49 AM Friday, 6 March 2026
UAE Team Emirates-XRG tops UCI World Ranking

By WAM

UAE Team Emirates-XRG is currently the top-ranked team in the UCI World Ranking as of March 2026. The team has maintained a dominant position at the pinnacle of professional road cycling for several consecutive seasons.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar topped the International Cycling Federation’s (UCI) ranking with 11,255 points folowed by Mexcican Isaac Del Toro with 6, 218 points.

Pogačar will lead a fearsome UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad at the upcoming Strade Bianche. The Slovenian will head up a seven-man squad on the white roads of Tuscany on Saturday, 7 March.

THe will look to claim the title for a fourth time, having won the race in 2022, 2024, and 2025.

